Unique water-based polish is totally odor-free. No more nasty fumes. But perhaps best of all, there''s also no need for toxic smelly nail polish remover - this product removes with rubbing alcohol, vodka/grain alcohol or our new odorless polish remover. Thanks to our new patented technology, there''s nothing else like it on the market. Odorless non-toxic earth-friendly formula long wearing fabulous colors contains no:fd&c colors, toluene, dibutyl phthalate, xylene, or formaldehyde. Comes in 16 great colors to match our truly natural lipsticks: shiny penny, camelot, romance, risque, desire, vintage merlot, san francisco, hippie chick, valentine, mocha latte, goddess, tuscany, cherokee, moulin rouge, fairy dust, and clear.