Honeybee Gardens Luminous Pressed Mineral Powder

1 ctUPC: 0066501363300
Product Details

Introducing our NEW Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation. So versatile, you''ll never know how you functioned without it! 

    • Talc free, paraben free, fragrance free, oil free
    • Evens out skin tone leaving a natural, silky finish
    • With soothing Vitamin E and gentle botanical extracts to calm skin
    • Adjustable even coverage; never heavy or cakey
    • Can be worn over foundation or directly on bare skin for a radiant finish
    • Refines complexion and reduces shine
    • Use with our eco-friendly compact and help save the planet
    • Use with cotton puff or kabuki brush to customize your finish

Please note: This is the pan of the pressed powder only. Silver compact can be purchased separately. Less packaging = happier planet!