Introducing our NEW Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation. So versatile, you''ll never know how you functioned without it!

Talc free, paraben free, fragrance free, oil free



Evens out skin tone leaving a natural, silky finish



With soothing Vitamin E and gentle botanical extracts to calm skin



Adjustable even coverage; never heavy or cakey



Can be worn over foundation or directly on bare skin for a radiant finish



Refines complexion and reduces shine



Use with our eco-friendly compact and help save the planet



Use with cotton puff or kabuki brush to customize your finish

Please note: This is the pan of the pressed powder only. Silver compact can be purchased separately. Less packaging = happier planet!