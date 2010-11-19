Hover to Zoom
Honeybee Gardens Luminous Pressed Mineral Powder
1 ctUPC: 0066501363300
Product Details
Introducing our NEW Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation. So versatile, you''ll never know how you functioned without it!
- Talc free, paraben free, fragrance free, oil free
- Evens out skin tone leaving a natural, silky finish
- With soothing Vitamin E and gentle botanical extracts to calm skin
- Adjustable even coverage; never heavy or cakey
- Can be worn over foundation or directly on bare skin for a radiant finish
- Refines complexion and reduces shine
- Use with our eco-friendly compact and help save the planet
- Use with cotton puff or kabuki brush to customize your finish
Please note: This is the pan of the pressed powder only. Silver compact can be purchased separately. Less packaging = happier planet!