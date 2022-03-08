Honeybee Gardens Mini Kabuki Brush Bronzer Perspective: front
Our natural sustainable bamboo handled luxury buffing brush has synthetic silky taklon bristles so  it''s environmentally conscious and cruelty free! 3.75 inches. Super soft and great for applying foundation, blush or blending eye color. The extra bristle density holds minerals better than any other brush. Larger size and flat brush base makes it MUCH easier to handle and work with than those little round brushes, and it''s at a price that can''t be matched. A cosmetic necessity!