Our silver mirrored compact is the perfect carrying case for our Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation. Equipped with a tiny magnet in the well, it holds the pressed powder pan securely. Then when you''re ready for a new pan, simply pop out the old one and replace with a new one. Less packaging = a happier planet! Compact also comes with our flocked cotton puff for applying powder. Or try our luxurious kabuki brush for a more customized finish.