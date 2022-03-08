Delicious Living''s 2016 Award Winner for Best Eye Makeup! Here''s proof that a truly natural mascara CAN be amazing! Our silky, lash-defining mascara is totally weightless yet provides all day color. The smooth light-as-a-feather base boasts zero clumping due to the absence of clay in the superior lash-conditioning formula. Bat your eyes and flutter your lashes without flaking and smudging. This paraben free formula is botanically-enriched with saw palmetto fruit and avocado butter to condition lashes from base to tip.

Water-resistant

Work-out proof

Not water-proof

Made proudly in the USA with certified organic ingredients.

CERTIFIED gluten free

Vegan