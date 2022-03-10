You need the protection only a lip balm can provide. But you also want the color of a lipstick. Why compromise? Our lipstick combines lip-quenching botanicals with natural ingredients to give you all the benefits of both! PARABEN-FREE!! No mineral oil, no FD&C colors. Only natural beneficial ingredients like coconut oil which penetrates and moisturizes lips, shea butter which protects your lips, sesame seed oil to heal and soften, vitamin E as an anti-oxidant, and pure botanical extracts which act as a 100% natural preservative. Please note: some lipstick shades are still only available in the black case.