Product Description

Define and perfect the shape of your lips with artistic precision. This matte lip liner glides on instantly with velvety color, and feels ultra-soft yet weightless on lips. The neutral colors are buildable, with a lasting, matte finish. Accentuate your lip line and keep lipstick from feathering. The creamy formula blends easily leaving no harsh lines. Wear it alone, as a base for lipstick, or to line lips.