The quintessential, classic apple that you simply cannot go wrong with. Full of flavor and perfect for packed lunches, snacking and baking - this apple is explosively crisp with a sweet taste that’s reminiscent of honey. This modern-day apple has classic flavor and is excellent for eating fresh or baking something special. Use in Salads, Snacking, Baking. Non-GMO. Juici, Envy, Sugarbee - Tart/Sweet Hybrid Wine/Cheese, Crackers. Store in refrigerator