Honeycrisp Apple
Product Details
The quintessential, classic apple that you simply cannot go wrong with. Full of flavor and perfect for packed lunches, snacking and baking - this apple is explosively crisp with a sweet taste that’s reminiscent of honey. This modern-day apple has classic flavor and is excellent for eating fresh or baking something special. Use in Salads, Snacking, Baking. Non-GMO. Juici, Envy, Sugarbee - Tart/Sweet Hybrid Wine/Cheese, Crackers. Store in refrigerator
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Apple: Nutrifacts based on USDA Food-A-Pedia.com; (Basic Apple), 1 small, raw
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More