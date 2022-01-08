Ingredients

Turkey Breast Tenderloin, Turkey Broth, Canola Oil, Less than 2% of Seasoning (Salt, Sugar, Dehydrated Turkey Broth, Turkey Flavor [Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Turkey Broth Powder, Flavor]), Vinegar, Tapioca Starch, Sodium Citrate, Salt, Citrus Flour, Natural Flavors. Coated with: Onion Powder, Spices, Salt, Paprika, Orange Peel, Green Bell Pepper, Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info

Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More