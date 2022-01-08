Honeysuckle White Montreal Seasoned Marinated Turkey Breast Tenderloins
Product Details
Honeysuckle White Turkey Breast Tenderloins are pre-marinated and pre-seasoned. It's a no-brainer when you need an indulgent meal that doesn't break the bank.
- Our perfect blend of marinade and seasonings results in a premium, tender, and delicious eating experience.
- Meets Cargill Process Verified Turkey Program
- No Growth-Promoting Antibiotics Used - Antibiotics used responsibly only for treatment of illness
- Responsibly raised by independent family farmers committed to raising the animals according to the high standards of care and respect set in our process verified program
- Only handled by producers that are certified in animal handling practices to ensure animal welfare
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Turkey Breast Tenderloin, Turkey Broth, Canola Oil, Less than 2% of Seasoning (Salt, Sugar, Dehydrated Turkey Broth, Turkey Flavor [Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Turkey Broth Powder, Flavor]), Vinegar, Tapioca Starch, Sodium Citrate, Salt, Citrus Flour, Natural Flavors. Coated with: Onion Powder, Spices, Salt, Paprika, Orange Peel, Green Bell Pepper, Natural Flavor.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
