Honeysuckle White Montreal Seasoned Marinated Turkey Breast Tenderloins
Honeysuckle White Montreal Seasoned Marinated Turkey Breast Tenderloins Perspective: back
Honeysuckle White Montreal Seasoned Marinated Turkey Breast Tenderloins Perspective: left
Honeysuckle White Montreal Seasoned Marinated Turkey Breast Tenderloins Perspective: right
Honeysuckle White Montreal Seasoned Marinated Turkey Breast Tenderloins Perspective: top
Honeysuckle White Montreal Seasoned Marinated Turkey Breast Tenderloins Perspective: bottom
Honeysuckle White Montreal Seasoned Marinated Turkey Breast Tenderloins

24 ozUPC: 0064220501530
Product Details

Honeysuckle White Turkey Breast Tenderloins are pre-marinated and pre-seasoned. It's a no-brainer when you need an indulgent meal that doesn't break the bank.

  • Our perfect blend of marinade and seasonings results in a premium, tender, and delicious eating experience.
  • Meets Cargill Process Verified Turkey Program
  • No Growth-Promoting Antibiotics Used - Antibiotics used responsibly only for treatment of illness
  • Responsibly raised by independent family farmers committed to raising the animals according to the high standards of care and respect set in our process verified program
  • Only handled by producers that are certified in animal handling practices to ensure animal welfare

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
6.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size4 oz.
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg12%
Sodium580mg24%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g1%
Protein21g40%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Turkey Breast Tenderloin, Turkey Broth, Canola Oil, Less than 2% of Seasoning (Salt, Sugar, Dehydrated Turkey Broth, Turkey Flavor [Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Turkey Broth Powder, Flavor]), Vinegar, Tapioca Starch, Sodium Citrate, Salt, Citrus Flour, Natural Flavors. Coated with: Onion Powder, Spices, Salt, Paprika, Orange Peel, Green Bell Pepper, Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.