Honso USA Yin Qiao Jie Du
100 Softgel CapsulesUPC: 0693491870567
Ingredients
Honey Suckle Flower ( Jin Yin Hua ) 2 . 4 G , Forsythia ( Lian Qiao ) , Burdock Fruit ( Niu Bang Zi ) , Mint ( Bo He ) , Platycodon ( Jie Geng ) , Fermented Soybean ( Dan Dou Chi ) , Licorice Root , Common Lophatherum Herb ( Dan Zhu Ye ) , Fineleaf Schizonepeta Herb ( Jing Jie ) , Vegetable Oil , Gelatin and Glycerine . Honey Suckle
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
