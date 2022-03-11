Manage your cleaning tasks with a lightweight and easy maneuverable vacuum. The Hoover Air Steerable Bagless Upright is your answer to whole-home cleaning. The steerable design allows you to swivel and turn around objects with a flick of the wrist and the body reclines all the way to the floor to reach under furniture easily. The Hoover AirSteerable also has a telescopic handle with built-in wand that detaches with one simple touch, multi-floor brush roll on/off option allowing you to easily move from carpet to hard floors, a clear nozzle and a no-scuff bumper.

Multi-Cyclonic - eight cyclones are engineered to drop filter-clogging dirt out of the airstream, to help the filter stay clean, a clean filter allows for maximum dirt removal from carpet and powerful "no loss of suction" cleaning

Exclusive WindTunnel 3 technology creates three channels of suction to lift and remove surface debris and deep down embedded dirt

Lightweight, easy to lift, carry and move around, weighs less than 14 pounds with wand and tools

HEPA filter traps 99.97% of dirt, dust, and pollens down to 0.3 microns

AllergenBlock technology gives you peace of mind knowing that 99% of pet dander, dirt, dust & pollen particles are blocked from reentering the air

Removable D-grip handle and wand to easily get to stairs without carrying and lifting the vacuum

2 in 1 crevice tool crevice mode cleans cracks and crevices with precision, dusting mode cleans vents, furniture surfaces, and other décor

Easy rinse filter can be rinsed under running water and reused for long-lasting use

Convenient bottom-release cup is easy to empty, just hold cup over a trash receptacle and empty debris with the push of a button, without getting your hands dirty

30 foot power cord

Model: UH72400