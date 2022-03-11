Hover to Zoom
Hoover® Air Steerable Bagless Upright Vacuum
1 ctUPC: 0007350203709
Product Details
Manage your cleaning tasks with a lightweight and easy maneuverable vacuum. The Hoover Air Steerable Bagless Upright is your answer to whole-home cleaning. The steerable design allows you to swivel and turn around objects with a flick of the wrist and the body reclines all the way to the floor to reach under furniture easily. The Hoover AirSteerable also has a telescopic handle with built-in wand that detaches with one simple touch, multi-floor brush roll on/off option allowing you to easily move from carpet to hard floors, a clear nozzle and a no-scuff bumper.
- Multi-Cyclonic - eight cyclones are engineered to drop filter-clogging dirt out of the airstream, to help the filter stay clean, a clean filter allows for maximum dirt removal from carpet and powerful "no loss of suction" cleaning
- Exclusive WindTunnel 3 technology creates three channels of suction to lift and remove surface debris and deep down embedded dirt
- Lightweight, easy to lift, carry and move around, weighs less than 14 pounds with wand and tools
- HEPA filter traps 99.97% of dirt, dust, and pollens down to 0.3 microns
- AllergenBlock technology gives you peace of mind knowing that 99% of pet dander, dirt, dust & pollen particles are blocked from reentering the air
- Removable D-grip handle and wand to easily get to stairs without carrying and lifting the vacuum
- 2 in 1 crevice tool crevice mode cleans cracks and crevices with precision, dusting mode cleans vents, furniture surfaces, and other décor
- Easy rinse filter can be rinsed under running water and reused for long-lasting use
- Convenient bottom-release cup is easy to empty, just hold cup over a trash receptacle and empty debris with the push of a button, without getting your hands dirty
- 30 foot power cord
- Model: UH72400