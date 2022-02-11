The WindTunnel Air Steerable Pet Upright has conveniences, including 3 channels of suction, a built-in telescopic wand, and multi-floor brush roll that make precision cleaning a breeze. With the AllergenBlock Technology and pet tools, it is ideal for pet owners and busy households.

Steerable Technology - Maneuvers around furniture, corners, and in tight spaces with ease

HEPA Media Filter - Traps 99.97% of dirt, dust, and pollens down to 0.3 microns

Lightweight - Weighs only 14 lbs. with wand and tools

Multi-Floor Cleaning - Transitions from carpet to hard floors with ease

AllergenBlock Technology - Prevents *97% of pet dander, dirt, dust, and pollen particles from re-entering the air

WindTunnel 3 Technology - Creates three channels of suction to lift and remove surface debris and deeply embedded dirt