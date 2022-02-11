The HOOVER ONEPWR Cordless Hard Surface Sweeper is the perfect go-to for cleaning patios and walkways. It combines compact power with lightweight convenience to deliver a simple, easy-to-use solution for outdoor cleaning. With speeds up to 85MPH and 185CFM you can tackle outdoor clean ups easily with confidence. The ergonomic handle makes cleaning for longer periods of time effortless while the flat base design allows the blower to stand vertically to maximize storage space.