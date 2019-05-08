The HOOVER ONEPWR Spotless GO spot cleaner provides lightweight portable convenience to tackle unexpected accidents, spills and pet messes without being tethered to a cord. This spot cleaner easily lifts and removes stains by combining strong suction, cleaning tools, and the power of Hoover cleaning solutions. Its Dual Tanks keep the clean and dirty water separate for an easy fill, empty, and rinse once the job is done. Plus, its compact design makes it perfect to carry and store. Just grab & go and tackle every spill. Every mess. Anytime.

Multi-Purpose Pet Tool scrubs and lifts away the toughest messes.

Dual Tanks separate clean and dirty water so you can easily fill, empty, and rinse.

2 Year- Limited Warranty

Grab & Go portable spot cleaning to tackle accidents, spills, and pet messes without being tethered to a cord.

Lightweight design makes it easy to clean stairs, upholstery and more.

Compact size for easy and convenient storage.