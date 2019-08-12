The ONEPWR battery provides the power and performance you need without being tethered to a cord. These compact, removable batteries can be easily swapped from product to product giving you the ultimate versatility to complete your cleaning routine faster and easier. Every ONEPWR Battery works with every ONEPWR product from hard floor cleaners and vacuums, to leaf blowers, hand vacuums and more. ONEPWR batteries use the latest Lithium-Ion technology, giving you the fade-free power and runtime you need to tackle any job, anywhere.