We all want the very best for our families and getting the very best clean is no different. Hoover delivers that and more with our best cleaning upright, WindTunnel 3 High Performance Pet now with QuickPass technology. This vacuum is designed to tackle any busy household with kids and pets. With specially designed pet tools this vacuum removes stubborn pet hair on carpet and hard floors while tackling dirt and debris in every corner and crevice. The 40 foot power cord gives you the freedom to vacuum any large room without re-plugging. And, when you're done vacuuming, simply empty the debris with the convenient bottom-release dirt cup.

QuickPass Brush roll – 2X Faster Cleaning - Clean surface debris without having to pass over the same area multiple times

Exclusive WindTunnel 3 Technology - Creates 3 channels of suction to lift and remove surface debris and deep down embedded dirt

Brush roll On/Off Switch - Turn on/off brush roll for optimal cleaning on carpets and hard floors

Headlight - Spot hard to see debris in dim lighted areas for a better clean

Multi-Cyclonic Technology - Air passes through 13 powerful cyclones to filter dirt and debris from the air path with no loss of suction.

Carbon & HEPA Media - Filter made with HEPA media and odor-absorbing carbon layer. HEPA media traps 99.97% of dirt, dust, and pollens down to 0.3 microns.

Model: UH72630