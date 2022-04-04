Hover to Zoom
Hop Valley Brewing Co. Bubble Stash CryoHops IPA
6 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0085605200213
Hop Valley Bubble Stash India Pale Ale is a traditional craft beer that creates a tropical dankness in a refreshingly different IPA beer. This India Pale Ale beer is 6.2% ABV brewed with Mosaic Cryo Hops and is a fruitful, refreshing craft alcohol that will help you kick back and relax after a long work week. This is a great canned beer for family dinners or a night out with friends.
- Six 12-ounce Hop Valley Bubble Stash IPA Beer cans with 6.2% ABV
- India Pale Ale beer full of bright, sweet fruit notes like natural blueberry, tangerine, and stone fruit
- Craft beer brewed exclusively with late-addition Mosaic Cryo Hops
- Cheers to an IPA beer with Cryo Hops for a smoother-drinking, less bitter drink
- Hop Valley beer cans for happy hours, family dinners, or hanging out with friends