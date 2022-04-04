The Magic is in the Stash! For our Stash series, our brewers reached into their stash of Cryo Hopsto deliver enhanced flavors and aromas from the purest hop product every released! Cryo Hopsby Yakima Chief Hops are a hop product in which lupulin, the yellow magic dust within a whole leaf hop, (which contains the essential oils and acids used for brewing), is cryogenically separated at sub-zero temps.

Includes:

Bubble Stash IPA: Our stash of Mosaic Cryo Hops bring a blend of fruity flavors and a touch of resin to this tropical new age IPA. You won't want to pass this one!

Alc. Vol. 6.2%

IBU 45

Mango & Stash Mango IPA: Mosaic Cryo Hops and mango purée partner up to deliver a double punch of flavor and aroma that is sure to leave you craving a sequel.

Alc. Vol. 6.0%

IBU 30

Cryo Stash Imperial IPA: Simcoe Cryo Hops produce a perfectly smooth Imperial IPA bursting with tropical flavor and citrus aroma.

Alc. Vol. 8.7%

IBU 40

Stash Panda Hazy IPA: Citra Cryo Hops and a hefting helping of grapefruit peel give this bright, hazy tropical ale an unmasked citrus flavor and aroma.