Hope & Sesame Chocolate Organic Sesamemilk
33.8 fl ozUPC: 0081956102144
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.0 About servings per container
Serving size8 fl oz
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Sodium150mg6%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber1g5%
Sugar17g
Protein8g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
sesamemilk (water, sesamein (organic sesame protein concentrate, organic pea protein concentrate, organic natural flavor)), organic cane sugar, organic sunflower oil, organic cocoa (processed with alkali), calcium phosphate, natural flavor, sea salt, organic sunflower lecithin, gellan gum, vitamin D2
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products.
