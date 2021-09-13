Hover to Zoom
Horizon Organic Growing Years Organic Whole Milk
1/2 galUPC: 0003663207190
Product Details
Growing Years™ helps deliver the nutrition kids need, in the delicious organic milk they love. It's nutritious for big kids, too. Give growing kids organic milk.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar13g
Protein8g
Calcium310mg25%
Iron0mg0%
Phosphorus250mg20%
Potassium430mg10%
Riboflavin0.4mg30%
Vitamin A90mcg10%
Vitamin D4.5mcg25%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Grade A Organic Milk, Chicory Root Extract†, DHA Algal Oil†, Choline Chloride†, Ascorbic Acid and Tocopherols (Vitamin C and Vitamin E To Help Maintain Freshness) †, Vitamin D3.†† †ingredients Not Found in Regular Milk.††ingredient in Excess of Amount Permitted in Regular Milk
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.