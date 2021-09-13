Ingredients

Grade A Organic Milk, Chicory Root Extract†, DHA Algal Oil†, Choline Chloride†, Ascorbic Acid and Tocopherols (Vitamin C and Vitamin E To Help Maintain Freshness) †, Vitamin D3.†† †ingredients Not Found in Regular Milk.††ingredient in Excess of Amount Permitted in Regular Milk

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More