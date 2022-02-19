Hover to Zoom
Horizon Organic Strawberry Lowfat Yogurt Pouch
4 pk / 3.5 ozUPC: 0003663207043
Product Details
Make the growing years a delight and show your kids how fun yogurt can be with a Horizon Organic Growing Years Lowfat Strawberry Yogurt Pouch.This lowfat yogurt comes in a fun mess-free pouch, making it easy for kids to enjoy no matter where adventures take them. *Prebiotics feed the good bacteria in the gut.
- Organic lowfat yogurt is smooth, creamy, and full of strawberry flavor
- For ages 4+
- 50mg of DHA Omega-3
- Supports brain health, choline to transport DHA in the body
- 1g prebiotics per serving
- Serve as part of a balanced diet