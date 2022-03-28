Host Waiter's Corkscrew with Foil Cutter & Bottle Opener Perspective: front
Host Waiter's Corkscrew with Foil Cutter & Bottle Opener

1 ctUPC: 0087671803306
Product Details

While compact, this corkscrew offers much more than meets the eye. The double-hinged design and non-stick worm make opening any wine bottle easy. This gadget works overtime as a bottle opener and a foil cutter. Store on your fridge with its magnetized body.

  • Double-hinged stainless steel tap
  • Non-stick coated spiral worm
  • 3-blade foil cutter
  • Stainless steel bottle opener
  • Magnetic body