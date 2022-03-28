Hover to Zoom
Host Waiter's Corkscrew with Foil Cutter & Bottle Opener
1 ctUPC: 0087671803306
Purchase Options
Product Details
While compact, this corkscrew offers much more than meets the eye. The double-hinged design and non-stick worm make opening any wine bottle easy. This gadget works overtime as a bottle opener and a foil cutter. Store on your fridge with its magnetized body.
- Double-hinged stainless steel tap
- Non-stick coated spiral worm
- 3-blade foil cutter
- Stainless steel bottle opener
- Magnetic body