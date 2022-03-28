While compact, this corkscrew offers much more than meets the eye. The double-hinged design and non-stick worm make opening any wine bottle easy. This gadget works overtime as a bottle opener and a foil cutter. Store on your fridge with its magnetized body.

Double-hinged stainless steel tap

Non-stick coated spiral worm

3-blade foil cutter

Stainless steel bottle opener

Magnetic body