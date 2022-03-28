The HOST® Winged Corkscrew is the ultimate opening tool. With its built-in foil cutter, non-stick worm, and bottle opening top, no task is out of reach. We took it a step further and included involute gears which guarantee swift opening every time. Why fill your drawer when you can have one tool that does it all?

Non-stick worm

Features 2 blade foil cutter

Integrated bottle opener