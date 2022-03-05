Hostess® Donettes® Double Chocolate Mini Donuts
Product Details
Get a sweet start with Hostess® Donettes®. These mini bakery treats are made to chocolate flavor perfection. They’re small, but these poppable breakfast treats pack a giant chocolatey punch. You can’t have just one. That’s why they come in a bag – reach for as many as you want and close it when you’re done.
- Donettes® come in a convenient resealable bag for multi-use
- Donettes® with chocolate cake, covered in chocolate frost
- Lose yourself in the chocolaty satisfaction of these mini donuts
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate or Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Palm Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Soybean Oil, Contains 2% or Less: Glycerin, Nonfat Dry Milk, Defatted Soy Flour, Mono and Diglycerides, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Egg Yolk, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Preservative (Sorbic Acid, Sodium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate, Natamycin), Whey, Dextrose, Dextrin, Citric Acid, Enzymes, Guar Gum, Cellulose Gum, Annatto and Turmeric (Color), Karaya Gum.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
