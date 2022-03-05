Ingredients

Sugar, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate or Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Palm Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Soybean Oil, Contains 2% or Less: Glycerin, Nonfat Dry Milk, Defatted Soy Flour, Mono and Diglycerides, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Egg Yolk, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Preservative (Sorbic Acid, Sodium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate, Natamycin), Whey, Dextrose, Dextrin, Citric Acid, Enzymes, Guar Gum, Cellulose Gum, Annatto and Turmeric (Color), Karaya Gum.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

