Crush the competition with a 1:43 scale Hot Wheels Monster TrucksRev Tredz truck with massive tires!

Send the dirt flying with a ground-pounding vehicle featuring awesome decos and a powerful flywheel motor that creates ferocious wheel action for rolling over obstacles.

Rev 'em up and unleash them for unstoppable, in-your face Monster Truck crashing and smashing action! Every package provides stats including name, truck type, strength, unique crash attack and motor-vation for great storytelling fun!*

*Each sold separately, subject to availability. Colors and decorations may vary.