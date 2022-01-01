Hover to Zoom
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Rev Tredz Mega Wrex Vehicle
1 ctUPC: 0088796185103
Crush the competition with an assortment of 1:43 scale Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Rev Tredz trucks with massive tires! Send the dirt flying with these ground-pounding vehicles featuring awesome decos and a powerful flywheel motor that creates ferocious wheel action for rolling over obstacles. Rev 'em up and unleash them for unstoppable, in-your face Monster Truck crashing and smashing action! Every package provides stats including name, truck type, strength, unique crash attack and motor-vation for great storytelling fun! Each sold separately, subject to availability. Colors and decorations may vary.