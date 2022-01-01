Reconfigurable track pieces let kids build unique stunts and races for one-of-a-kind track experiences. Rev up their creativity with endless building possibilities with the open-ended world of Hot Wheels Track Builder System. More than a toy, it's a tool that helps kids develop life skills like problem solving. The Booster Pack adds connector pieces like a power booster and orange track for augmenting existing sets. Great add on for any Track Builder Stunt Set to expand playtime and opportunities for innovation