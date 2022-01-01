Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Hot Wheels Track Builder Booster Pack Playset, Multicolor (GBN81)
1UPC: 0088796171996
Purchase Options
Product Details
Reconfigurable track pieces let kids build unique stunts and races for one-of-a-kind track experiences. Rev up their creativity with endless building possibilities with the open-ended world of Hot Wheels Track Builder System. More than a toy, it's a tool that helps kids develop life skills like problem solving. The Booster Pack adds connector pieces like a power booster and orange track for augmenting existing sets. Great add on for any Track Builder Stunt Set to expand playtime and opportunities for innovation
Product Reviews
Kroger is not responsible for the content provided in customer ratings and reviews. For more information, visit our Terms and Conditions.