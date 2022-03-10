House of Tsang Bangkok Peanut Dipping Sauce Perspective: front
House of Tsang Bangkok Peanut Dipping Sauce Perspective: back
House of Tsang Bangkok Peanut Dipping Sauce Perspective: left
House of Tsang Bangkok Peanut Dipping Sauce Perspective: right
House of Tsang Bangkok Peanut Dipping Sauce

11.5 ozUPC: 0007505000616
Product Details

This authentic, flavorful Tsang Bangkok Peanut Dipping Sauce is a deliciously convenient way to create your favorite Asian specialties at home.

  • Nutty & Mild, with Garlic, Ginger & Lemongrass
  • Gluten Free

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Sodium560mg24.35%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Sugar6g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Sugar, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils [Cottonseed, Soybean and Rapeseed], Salt), Sugar, Tamari Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Sugar), Rice Vinegar, Sesame Seed Oil, Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Sherry Wine, Rice Starch, Dehydrated Garlic, Lemongrass Puree (Lemongrass, Water), Spice, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid (To Acidify), Ginger Puree (Ginger, Water)

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.