Ingredients

Water, Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Sugar, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils [Cottonseed, Soybean and Rapeseed], Salt), Sugar, Tamari Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Sugar), Rice Vinegar, Sesame Seed Oil, Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Sherry Wine, Rice Starch, Dehydrated Garlic, Lemongrass Puree (Lemongrass, Water), Spice, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid (To Acidify), Ginger Puree (Ginger, Water)

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More