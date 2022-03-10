House of Tsang® Mongolian Fire Oil Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
House of Tsang® Mongolian Fire Oil Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
House of Tsang® Mongolian Fire Oil Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

House of Tsang® Mongolian Fire Oil

5 fl ozUPC: 0007505000621
Purchase Options

Product Details

This authentic, flavorful House of Tsang Mongolian Fire Oil is a deliciously convenient way to create your favorite Asian specialties at home.

  • Cottonseed & Sesame Oils infused with Chiles, Garlic, Onion & Ginger
  • No MSG Added
  • No Preservatives Added
  • Gluten Free

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cottonseed Oil , Sesame Seeds Oil , Flavors Natural , from , Peppers Chili , Garlic , Onions , Ginger

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More