House of Tsang® Mongolian Fire Oil
5 fl ozUPC: 0007505000621
Product Details
This authentic, flavorful House of Tsang Mongolian Fire Oil is a deliciously convenient way to create your favorite Asian specialties at home.
- Cottonseed & Sesame Oils infused with Chiles, Garlic, Onion & Ginger
- No MSG Added
- No Preservatives Added
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cottonseed Oil , Sesame Seeds Oil , Flavors Natural , from , Peppers Chili , Garlic , Onions , Ginger
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
