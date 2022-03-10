Ingredients

Cottonseed Oil , Sesame Seeds Oil , Flavors Natural , from , Peppers Chili , Garlic , Onions , Ginger

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More