House of Tsang® Szechuan Spicy Stir-Fry Sauce Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
House of Tsang® Szechuan Spicy Stir-Fry Sauce Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
House of Tsang® Szechuan Spicy Stir-Fry Sauce Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

House of Tsang® Szechuan Spicy Stir-Fry Sauce

11.5 ozUPC: 0007505000611
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

House of Tsang Szechuan Spicy Stir-Fry Sauce is a blend of hot peppers, onions, ginger, and garlic, Cantonese style. Show your creativity in the kitchen with a product line built on the ideals of authentic Asian flavors. With a bit of sweet and a bit of spice, your dishes will sing the praises of Szechuan cooking with our spicy stir-fry sauce. Simply cook your protein, add veggies, and stir in Szechuan spicy stir-fry sauce.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (17 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Sodium500mg21.74%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Sugar3g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt), Water, Sugar, Sherry Wine, Rice Starch, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of Sesame Seed Oil, Yeast Extract, Ginger Puree (Ginger Water), Dehydrated Garlic, Dehydrated Onions, Spice, Natural Flavoring.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More