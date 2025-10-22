House of Tsang® Szechuan Spicy Stir-Fry Sauce
Product Details
House of Tsang Szechuan Spicy Stir-Fry Sauce is a blend of hot peppers, onions, ginger, and garlic, Cantonese style. Show your creativity in the kitchen with a product line built on the ideals of authentic Asian flavors. With a bit of sweet and a bit of spice, your dishes will sing the praises of Szechuan cooking with our spicy stir-fry sauce. Simply cook your protein, add veggies, and stir in Szechuan spicy stir-fry sauce.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt), Water, Sugar, Sherry Wine, Rice Starch, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of Sesame Seed Oil, Yeast Extract, Ginger Puree (Ginger Water), Dehydrated Garlic, Dehydrated Onions, Spice, Natural Flavoring.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
