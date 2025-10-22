Ingredients

Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt), Water, Sugar, Sherry Wine, Rice Starch, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of Sesame Seed Oil, Yeast Extract, Ginger Puree (Ginger Water), Dehydrated Garlic, Dehydrated Onions, Spice, Natural Flavoring.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More