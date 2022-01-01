House Shaped Decorative Ceramic Candle Lantern, Blue Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

House Shaped Decorative Ceramic Candle Lantern, Blue

1UPC: 0065724839907
Purchase Options

Product Details

Exquisitely constructed from ceramic in blue finish, this house shapely lantern makes a wonderful addition to any . Offered in an smart color option, you are sure to find one to liven your room. Bring texture to your space with the beautiful abstract cut-out detailing of this indoor/outdoor lantern.

Features
  • Contemporary style
Includes
  • One candle lantern only
Specifications
  • Color: Blue
  • Material: Ceramic
  • Dimension: 18.75" H x 8.5" W x 8.5" L
  • Weight: 12 lbs

 