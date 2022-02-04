Hover to Zoom
Howe Assorted Fruit Slices
22 oOzUPC: 0007317100684
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2pieces (27 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar19g
Protein0g
Calcium1mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Cornstarch, Modified Cornstarch, Natural & Artificial Colors Including (Red 40, Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Blue 1)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
