Ingredients

Sugar, Roasted Peanuts (Peanuts, Peanut Oil), Corn Syrup, Confectionery Shellac, Arabic Gum, Artificial Flavor, Red 40, TBHQ Blend (Sunflower Oil, Propylene Glycol, TBHQ, Citric Acid), Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Blue 2.

Allergen Info

Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More