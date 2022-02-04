Howe Gummy Worms Perspective: front
Howe Gummy Worms Perspective: back
Howe Gummy Worms Perspective: left
Howe Gummy Worms Perspective: top
Howe Gummy Worms

15 OzUPC: 0007317100478
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size6.5pieces (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar13g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn Syrup (from Corn), Sugar (from Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived from Fruit), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Fd&C Yellow 5, Red 40, Yellow 6, Blue 1

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ...