Howe Maple Nut Goodies
9 OzUPC: 0007317105405
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium70mg3%
Total Carbohydrate30g10%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar23g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar , Peanuts , Corn Syrup , Palm Kernel Oil , Partially Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil ( Palm Kernel , Soybean and Cottonseed , Emulsified with Lecithin ) , Modified Corn Starch , Maple Syrup , Gelatin , Salt , Artificial Flavor , Sodium Bicarbonate , Yellow 5 , Yellow 6 , Red 40 , Blue 1 , Freshness Preserved by TBHQ and Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
May contain Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
