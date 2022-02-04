Hover to Zoom
Howe Marshmallow Peanuts
11.5 OzUPC: 0007317100452
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4pieces (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate29g10.55%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar27g
Protein1g
Calcium1mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Pectin, Artificial Flavor, Color Added (Includes Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Red 40)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More