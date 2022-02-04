Hover to Zoom
Howe Spiced Jumbo Jelly Beans
19 ozUPC: 0007317104801
Located in DRUG/GM
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size7piece (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate37g12.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar29g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Modified Cornstarch, Confectionery Glaze (Shellac), Carnauba Wax, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Beeswax, Artificial Colors (Includes F. D. &C. Yellow 6, Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Red 3).
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.