Heritage Products crafted this pure herbal aromatherapy spray blend to use as an alternative to the sage smudge stick traditionally burned to purify an area. Aura Smudge™ provides all of the benefits of sage smudging without the smoke. Essential sage and juniper uplift and clear your environment for meditation, massage and positive focus.

  • Smokeless Juniper Sage Mist
  • Clear & Uplift Sacred Space
  • Eco-Friendly • Cruelty-Free
  • Alcohol Free • Phthalate Free
  • Paraben Free • Vegan

Ingredients
Vor-mag Water ( Filtered Water That Has Been Vortexed and Magnetized To Raise The Energy To A Higher Vibration That We Believe To Be More Beneficial ) , Vegetable Glycerin , Salvia Offcinalis L . ( Dalmation Sage , 30% , Thujone ) Oil , Juniperus Communis L. (Juniper) Oil .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
