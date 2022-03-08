Hrtg Junpr Sge Smudg Spry
Product Details
Heritage Products crafted this pure herbal aromatherapy spray blend to use as an alternative to the sage smudge stick traditionally burned to purify an area. Aura Smudge™ provides all of the benefits of sage smudging without the smoke. Essential sage and juniper uplift and clear your environment for meditation, massage and positive focus.
- Smokeless Juniper Sage Mist
- Clear & Uplift Sacred Space
- Eco-Friendly • Cruelty-Free
- Alcohol Free • Phthalate Free
- Paraben Free • Vegan
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vor-mag Water ( Filtered Water That Has Been Vortexed and Magnetized To Raise The Energy To A Higher Vibration That We Believe To Be More Beneficial ) , Vegetable Glycerin , Salvia Offcinalis L . ( Dalmation Sage , 30% , Thujone ) Oil , Juniperus Communis L. (Juniper) Oil .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More