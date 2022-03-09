Generations have trusted the Heritage Store for the Palma Christi, pure cold-pressed Castor Oil. We now offer Black Castor Oil, created by the traditional African method of pressing and boiling roasted castor beans to extract the rich oil. Massage into scalp to encourage and stimulate thick, natural hair growth. The unique character of ricinoleic fatty acid, with naturally occurring ash from roasting, helps to smooth and soothe healthy skin. Heritage Store's cold-pressed black castor has a subtle toasted scent that quickly fades after it absorbs into your skin.

100% Natural, Unrefined African Method

Traditionally Roasted for Ash Content

Therapeutic Hair, Skin & Massage Oil

Free of Salt, Alcohol or Solvents