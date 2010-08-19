Htgprd Castor Oil Soap Perspective: front
Htgprd Castor Oil Soap

3.5 ozUPC: 0007697077625
Product Details

Comfort and cleanse your skin with soothing Castor Oil Soap. This gentle bar is handmade in small batches according to a special moisturizing formula of organic plant oils to deeply nourish sensitive skin. Naturally fragrance-free for the whole family.

  • A Legacy for Life™
  • Moisturizing Beauty Bar
  • Fragrance Free for Sensitive Skin
  • Eco-Friendly
  • Cruelty Free
  • Vegan
  • Sulfate Free • Gluten Free • Paraben Free