Htgprd Castor Oil Soap
3.5 ozUPC: 0007697077625
Comfort and cleanse your skin with soothing Castor Oil Soap. This gentle bar is handmade in small batches according to a special moisturizing formula of organic plant oils to deeply nourish sensitive skin. Naturally fragrance-free for the whole family.
- A Legacy for Life™
- Moisturizing Beauty Bar
- Fragrance Free for Sensitive Skin
- Eco-Friendly
- Cruelty Free
- Vegan
- Sulfate Free • Gluten Free • Paraben Free