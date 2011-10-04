Htgprd Grapeseed Oil Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Htgprd Grapeseed Oil

8 fl ozUPC: 0007697055555
Purchase Options

Product Details

Contains no Trans-Fatty Acids or Preservatives and is not Hydrogenated. Grapeseed oil is naturally cholesterol-free and contains 24 mg Phytosterols. This light oil has a high level of Vitamin E, causing it to be very stable under high temperatures. It can be heated to 485 degrees with no smoking or burnt taste. Versatile grapeseed oil enhances the flavor of any food and is excellent for salads. Use as a pure moisturizer and massage oil.

  • Rich in Linoleic Acid (70%)
  • Mild Tasting Replacement for Olive Oil
  • Makes an Excellent Light Massage Oil

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat10g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pure Cold Pressed Grapeseed Oil .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More