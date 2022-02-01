The Taper bath accessories with hammered texture and chrome accent add a wonderful elegant touch to today s bathroom decor Swap out your plastic soap dispenser for the Hudson Hammered Soap Lotion Pump Made from hammered cylindrical dispenser is elegant and current Display it alongside other pieces from the Hudson Hammered bath collection for a cohesive look Features . Hudson mirror waste basket. Matching pieces include cotton swab cotton container soap dish toothbrush holder tumbler soap and lotion pump wastebasket boutique tissue. Elegant bath accessory. Select a style to match your bathroom decor Specifications . Color Silver. Material Glass Steel. Finish Steel. Dimension 10 x 10 x 10 75 . Weight 2 15 lbs