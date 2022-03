Made with a unique absorbent material that won't swell in water like regular diapers, Huggies Little Swimmers give your baby a comfortable fit wet or dry. These swim diapers feature easy open, reclosable sides for an adjustable fit & quick diaper changes even when wet.

Huggies Little Swimmers swim diapers size 4 fit babies 24-34 lb. (10-15 kg)

Water diapers designed for swimming and splashing with unique absorbent material that won't swell in water like regular diapers

Double Leak Guards fit snugly around baby's legs to help contain messes