Our dental pick is made primarily from corn-starch and packaged in eco-friendly packaging, paper. Humble flossers for adults aim to minimize the stress on our environment whilst providing a first class experience. 50pcs of floss picks per pack, total 200 count.

The double threading ensures that food debris is effectively removed whilst the shape of the pick promotes easy access to those hard to reach places. These vegan cruelty-free dental picks for teeth also promote gum health and clean breath.