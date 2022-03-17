The double threading ensures that food debris is effectively removed whilst the shape of the pick promotes easy access to those hard to reach places. These vegan cruelty-free dental picks for teeth also promote gum health and clean breath.

Our dental pick is made primarily from corn-starch and packaged in eco-friendly packaging, paper. Humble flossers for adults aim to minimize the stress on our environment whilst providing a first class experience. 50pcs of floss picks per pack, total 200 count.