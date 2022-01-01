Hover to Zoom
Hungry Jack Mashed Potatoes
26.7 ozUPC: 0001114079800
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
Hungry Jack® Mashed Potatoes, will delight the entire family with its smooth, buttery and homemade taste. Made with 100% Real Idaho Potatoes, the entire package yields 36 servings. It is also Gluten Free and Kosher.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup dry (21 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium280mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Idaho Potato Flakes, Monoglycerides, Freshness Preserved With: Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bisulfite, Citric Acid, BHA
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More