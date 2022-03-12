Hunt’s Best Ever Tomato Ketchup Perspective: front
Hunt’s Best Ever Tomato Ketchup

38 ozUPC: 0002700000264
Ketchup has been the same for far too long. So, Hunt's set out to make its best ketchup ever! More thick. More rich. No corners cut. Hunt's Best Ever Tomato Ketchup is made from California-grown, vine-ripened tomatoes. It's non-GMO, all-natural and Hunt's thickest ketchup with the delicious, rich flavor you expect. Plus, it has no additives, preservatives or high fructose corn syrup.

  • Contains one 38-ounce squeeze bottle of Hunt’s Best Ever Tomato Ketchup

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (17 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6.52%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar3g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Tomato Concentrate Made from Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Cane Sugar, Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Less Than 2% of: Onion Powder, Natural Flavors

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

