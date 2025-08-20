Ingredients

Contains 15 of These Varieties: Northern Bean, Pinto Bean, Large Lima Bean, Yelloweye Bean, Garbanzo, Baby Lima Bean, Green Split Pea, Kidney Bean, Cranberry Bean, Small White Bean, Pink Bean, Small Red Bean, Yellow Split Pea, Lentil, Navy Bean, White Kidney Bean, Black Bean.Seasoning Packet Ingredients: Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Maltodextrin, Salt, Artificial Flavorings (Including Artificial Smoked Flavor), Silicon Dioxide (Added Less Than 2% as An Anti-caking Agent)

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

