Hurst's® Hambeens Regular 15 Bean Soup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Hurst's® Hambeens Regular 15 Bean Soup

20 ozUPC: 0002520000113
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • High fiber
  • Low fat
  • Hurst's seasoning packet included

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup cooked (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium75mg3.26%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber7g25%
Sugar1g
Protein8g
Calcium38mg2%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium430mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Contains 15 of These Varieties: Northern Bean, Pinto Bean, Large Lima Bean, Yelloweye Bean, Garbanzo, Baby Lima Bean, Green Split Pea, Kidney Bean, Cranberry Bean, Small White Bean, Pink Bean, Small Red Bean, Yellow Split Pea, Lentil, Navy Bean, White Kidney Bean, Black Bean.Seasoning Packet Ingredients: Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Maltodextrin, Salt, Artificial Flavorings (Including Artificial Smoked Flavor), Silicon Dioxide (Added Less Than 2% as An Anti-caking Agent)

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More