Food stays fresh longer in each of these classic food savers, designed to look like the produce that is stored inside. Using the Hutzler Food Savers will reduce food waste as your partially used produce will stay fresh longer and will be recognizable in a crowded refrigerator. Meanwhile, food odors stay contained, keeping your fridge (and countertop) fresh and organized. For some fun when entertaining, use the Tomato Saver® and Onion Savers® as serving pieces for burger or bagel toppings. Everyone will know where to find the sliced tomatoes or onion rings, for example. These reusable containers contribute to sustainable living by cutting down on the use of wasteful disposable wraps and bags. The two sides attach by twist lock and are easy to open and close. Each is dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze! As always, each is BPA free. Tomato Saver - Diameter: 4, Height: 3.25. Onion Savers - Diameter: 5, Height: 4.75”. Garlic Saver - Diameter: 3.9, Height: 3.4.

