Hutzler Garden Colander Harvest Basket - Green
1 ctUPC: 0007053778007
Product Details
Collect, carry, and clean. The Garden Colander is the perfect accessory when gardening in the backyard or taking a trip to the farmer's market. Simply harvest your vegetables from the garden and place them in the Garden Colander. The loose dirt will shake right out. Then wash everything at once with either the garden hose or in the kitchen sink. The flat bottom prevents tipping. Dishwasher safe and BPA free. Size: 17.75” x 10” x 16.5”.
